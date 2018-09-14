Friday, 14 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Awards for new wines

Awards for new wines

FAIRMILE Vineyard in Henley has picked up two awards for its wine.

Owner Jan Mirkowski received a gold medallion for his sparkling rosé and a bronze medallion for his cuvée from the Thames and Chiltern Vineyards Association.

The wines are first to come from the 12,000 vines at the vineyard, off Fair Mile. Mr Mirkowski only took delivery of the first 6,000 bottles last month.

The vineyard is holding open days on Sunday and next Saturday (September 22) from 10am to noon and 2pm to 5pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33