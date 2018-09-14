Awards for new wines

FAIRMILE Vineyard in Henley has picked up two awards for its wine.

Owner Jan Mirkowski received a gold medallion for his sparkling rosé and a bronze medallion for his cuvée from the Thames and Chiltern Vineyards Association.

The wines are first to come from the 12,000 vines at the vineyard, off Fair Mile. Mr Mirkowski only took delivery of the first 6,000 bottles last month.

The vineyard is holding open days on Sunday and next Saturday (September 22) from 10am to noon and 2pm to 5pm.