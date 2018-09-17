Monday, 17 September 2018

Beer made with bread highlights food waste

A NEW beer brewed using surplus bread from a Henley bakery has been produced by Brakspear.

Henley on Toast will be sold in pubs in and around the town from Thursday until September 30 as part of Cask Ale Week with 30p from each pint sold being donated to Toast and Feedback, a charity campaigning to end food waste.

The 4.1 per cent ale was made at Brakspear’s Bell Street brewery by head brewer Malcolm Mayo in partnership with Toast Ale, a craft beer maker which uses bread.

Lawlor’s bakery provided 28 kilos of bread for the brew, helping to produce 12 firkins, or 864 pints.  The recipe also includes Cara and crystal malts and a portion of oats as well as three types of hop and sliced oranges.

The spent grain from the brewing process went to Pete Holmes, a farmer near Maidenhead, to feed to some of his livestock. Mr Mayo said: “Brewing with a new ingredient is always a challenge but we’re very pleased with Henley on Toast. It’s an easy drinking ale, well-balanced with a bit of a zesty kick from the oranges.”

Toast’s head of partnerships Chris Head added: “Food production is the biggest impact we have on the planet yet one-third is never eaten. The biggest culprit is bread, so drinking a beer made with surplus loaves is a great way of doing your bit.”

