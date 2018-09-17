Barbecue ban ignored

THE ban on barbecues in Marsh Meadows in Henley is being flouted.

The town council introduced the temporary ban at the riverside beauty spot in July due to the risk of fire in the grass dried out by the heatwave.

But Councillor Sam Evans said: “People are firing up barbecues left, right and centre down there. There are areas of the grass that are being burnt and destroyed. All bar one of the ‘no barbecues’ signs have disappeared. One, I think, was actually used to light a barbecue.”

She asked for the signs to be replaced, which will be considered by the council’s recreation and amenities committee.