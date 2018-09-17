Monday, 17 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Barbecue ban ignored

THE ban on barbecues in Marsh Meadows in Henley is being flouted.

The town council introduced the temporary ban at the riverside beauty spot in July due to the risk of fire in the grass dried out by the heatwave.

But Councillor Sam Evans said: “People are firing up barbecues left, right and centre down there. There are areas of the grass that are being burnt and destroyed. All bar one of the ‘no barbecues’ signs have disappeared. One, I think, was actually used to light a barbecue.”

She asked for the signs to be replaced, which will be considered by the council’s recreation and amenities committee.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33