New swings on the way

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
NEW children’s swings are to be installed at Freeman’s Meadow in Henley.
The town council is waiting for new frames after finding the new fixings do not marry up with the existing frames.
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say