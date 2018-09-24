Idea to brew over...

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
IT’S good to see one of Henley’s independent coffee shops taking care of its appearance — but I think the owners may have missed a trick.
Drifters in Duke Street recently freshened up its fascia and added a new hanging sign.
This may have been in part down to their next-door neighbour Harris + Hoole opening last month.
As part of the chain coffee shop’s interior design, it has an illuminated sign saying “Better Coffee” that can be seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Perhaps Drifters should take a leaf out of their book and add their own sign saying “Even Better Coffee”!
