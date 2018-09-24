Idea to brew over...

IT’S good to see one of Henley’s independent coffee shops taking care of its appearance — but I think the owners may have missed a trick.

Drifters in Duke Street recently freshened up its fascia and added a new hanging sign.

This may have been in part down to their next-door neighbour Harris + Hoole opening last month.

As part of the chain coffee shop’s interior design, it has an illuminated sign saying “Better Coffee” that can be seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Perhaps Drifters should take a leaf out of their book and add their own sign saying “Even Better Coffee”!