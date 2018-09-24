New dentist

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
A NEW dental surgery could open in Henley.
Dr Rozsa Anna Rethati, of Rozsa Dental, has applied to convert a former shop in Market Place Mews.
The clinic would employ one full-time and two part-time staff.
The unit has been vacant since August 2017 when Sno & Sun Gear owner Penny Badenoch retired.
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say