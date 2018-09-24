Trees order

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
FOUR trees in Henley have been given protected status by South Oxfordshire District Council.
The Norway maple, beech, Japenese pagoda and pine are at a house in Bell Lane.
The order means permission must be sought for the trees to be cut down, topped or lopped.
24 September 2018
