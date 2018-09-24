Man broke court order

A MAN from Henley has admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Anthony Martin, 39, of Crisp Road, was arrested on Tuesday last week following an incident the day before when he was found lying in Reading Road intoxicated.

He appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty and also admitted another breach of the order on July 17.

He was remanded in custody to appear again on October 2 for sentencing when the magistrates will also consider an application by Martin for the order to be discharged.

The order was issued on June 22 last year and runs for five years.

Martin is prohibited from opening containers of alcohol in a public place or wilfully obstructing traffic in any way or lying in the road.

He is also not allowed to cause harassment, alarm and distress to any other person while under the influence of alcohol.