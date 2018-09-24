Races open for entries

Monday, 24 September 2018

ENTRIES are open for the 36th Henley half marathon.

The race will take place on Sunday, October 21 along with the Henley Standard 10km.

More than 1,500 people are expected to take part in the two races, which start and finish at Henley Rugby Club.

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge and raises money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and other good causes. Entrants are welcome to raise money for their own causes.

Runners will be chip-timed and all finishers will receive a medal and a goody bag.

The cost of entry is £30 for the main race and £25 for the 10km. For more information and to enter, visit
www.henleyhalfmarathon.org

The Go Kids one-mile children’s race, which has been part of the event for the past two years, will not be held this year.

