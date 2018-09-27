‘Big-hearted’ care home manager nominated for award

THE manager of a care home in Henley has been nominated for an award.

Thelma Clutson, who runs Acacia Lodge in Quebec Road, is a finalist in the Great British Care Awards (South-East).

The home was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in April and received a good rating overall and an “outstanding” score for responsiveness.

Mrs Clutson, who lives in Reading, has been praised by her bosses for integrating with schools and nurseries in Henley, the support she provides staff and the use of new technology to make the care home safer.

Aileen Nimmo, sales and marketing manager for operator LRH Care Homes, which operates the home, said: “Thelma has a huge heart and is incredibly committed to making sure that life in Acacia Lodge is great for everyone.”

“She is also committed to supporting her staff. Following the sad loss of one of her nurses, Thelma and her activity team organised an amazing themed safari day as way of paying tribute.

“Residents, relatives, staff and the local community were invited to be involved to acknowledge the contribution the nurse had made to her residents and the home in what turned out to be a very moving event.

“The feedback received following the event was typical of the thanks Thelma is always shown for going above and beyond her job remit.

“Thelma truly cares that the lives of those she touches is in some way positively improved. The many reviews and thank-you cards reflect this.

“Despite her years of experience, she is not afraid to embrace and explore new innovative ideas if they can possibly improve the quality of care for her residents.

“Our organisation is proud to have Thelma as a registered home manager in our group and we feel that she is worthy of not just a nomination but of winning this prestigious award.”

The awards ceremony will take place in Brighton on November 3.