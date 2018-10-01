Nomad walk

PEOPLE are being urged to sign up for an eight-mile walk in aid of Henley youth and community project Nomad.

The walk will be held on on Sunday, October 14, starting at 2pm at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, where the charity is based.

The walkers will go through the countryside with a pub stop halfway.

It costs £20 to take part (under-16s free). To register, email Tim Prior at tim@nomadhenley.co.uk