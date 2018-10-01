Boat history

THE history of the Boat Race will be the subject of a talk at River & Rowing Museum in Henley on Sunday.

Stories of the race will be held from 2.30pm to 3.30pm with special guests including Barry Davies, Robert Treharne Jones, Daphne Martschenko and Nick Gilbey, a former BBC producer, cameraman and broadcast historian.

Tickets cost £6 and booking is essential. Call (01491) 415600.