Monday, 01 October 2018

Attack on footpath

A MAN was punched and kicked while walking along a footpath in Henley.

Police said the 35-year-old was attacked by another man on the path between Deanfield Road and Greys Hill at about 5.15pm on September 15.

The attacker pushed the victim’s head against a fence and attempted to strangle him before running off.

The victim suffered a 2in cut to his face and bruising for which he was treated in hospital.

The offender is described as white, skinny, about 5ft 8in tall, in his thirties with light brown shaved hair. He was wearing a black sports jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference 43180282795.

