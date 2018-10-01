Monday, 01 October 2018

Appeal for witnesses after rape

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped somewhere between Henley and Marlow.

The woman was driven to a remote location where the attack took place on Sunday, September 16.

Ds Steve Fox, the investigating officer, said: “We are trying to identify a witness to the incident, who was possibly a farmer, who spoke to a woman between 7am and 8.30am.

“This witness is urged to contact police as we believe they may have important information with regard to this investigation.

“I also believe there was a person walking his dog and someone on a bicycle between these times on that Sunday who may have spoken to the victim.”

He urged these people to call police on 101, quoting reference 43180283696.

• Ade Peter Corrie Jerry, 36, of Iliffe Close, Reading, has been charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault. He appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 23.

