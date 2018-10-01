Committee backs plan for two new houses

A COUPLE’S plan to demolish their Henley home and replace it with two houses has been backed by town councillors despite opposition from neighbours.

Karen and Malcolm Cooper want to redevelop the 0.27-hectare site in Rotherfield Road where they have lived for almost two decades. They intend to live in one of the new properties.

Mrs Cooper told a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee that similar developments had been carried out at other residences in the street.

She said: “We have lived here for 18 years and have brought up our family. In that time nine new houses have been built or approved.

“When we decided to submit our application it was important it met our design needs but also it was viewed as a positive addition for the years to come. We have considered how the houses would affect the street scene and the impact it would have on our neighbours.”

More than a dozen residents have opposed the couple’s application, saying the development would be out of keeping with the character of the area and would reduce the privacy of the nearest neighbours.

Andrew Bateson, an agent representing the neighbours, said the proposal would fail to respect the character and quality of the surroundings or to create or retain a pleasant environment for the neighbours.

He continued: “The sheer scale, massing and proximity of the proposed new dwellings to the road frontage and the side boundaries of the plot would result in substantial detriment to the sylvan character of the street scene and the residential amenities enjoyed by residents in the neighbouring property to the east.”

Committee chairman Ken Arlett said: “I’ve been to the district council trying to get these types of houses refused and we have not won one. I think this one is going to sail through.”

The committee voted to recommend the application is approved, subject to satisfactory tree and bat surveys.