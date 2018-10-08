Community coffee morning for charity

A COMMUNITY coffee morning in Henley raised £366.97 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Paula Isaac, vice-chairwoman of Gainsborough Residents’ Association, organised the event at the scout hut in Greys Road on Saturday.

About 40 people attended and were served coffee and cake in return for a donation.

Mrs Isaac provided shop-bought cakes but many people brought homemade cakes with them. Lorraine Hiller, who runs the Hot Gossip coffee house in Friday Street, provided a coffee and walnut cake and a fruit cake, while Starbucks donated coffee.

here was also a raffle with prizes including a £25 voucher from Brakspear and lessons from Brum Brum Driving School.

Mrs Isaac, who lost her aunt Elaine Ruffel to cancer 10 years ago, said: “I’m really happy with the amount raised, which far exceeded my expectations.”

She thanked Henley scout leader Dave Adamson for allowing use of the hut.

Pictured are (above left) Chloe Carter and her son Luca, six, and (above right) Estela Plasencia with Caroline and Kevin Jacob and their childre Amelia, 12 and son Ewan, nine.