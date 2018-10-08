Hotel fund-raiser

A COFFEE morning at Hotel du Vin in Henley raised £68 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Visitors also enjoy cup cakes at the New Street venue on Friday

Sales manager Steven Mummery said: “As a team we have been touched by cancer or know somebody who has in some way and has received the support from charities like Macmillan.

“We probably would have liked a few more attendees but our staff got involved as well so we raised a bit of money. We will do it again.”

Pictured, left to right, Mr Mummery, receptionist Issy Hutchins and bar manager Stuart Dickson.