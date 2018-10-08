Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Coffee and cakes for cancer charity

Coffee and cakes for cancer charity

PARENTS and pupils at St Mary’s School in Henley raised £420 for Macmillan Cancer Care with a coffee morning organised by the school’s Friends group.

About 30 people attended the event, which included a raffle ad a uniform sale.

The raffle prizes were a cake made by the Handmade Cake Company and jewellery designed by Julia Burness Jewellery.

This was followed by a cake sale after school which was run by the year three children.

Emily Burkitt, a member of the group, said: “It was fantastic and the amount raised was a bit of an improvement on last year. For a small school that’s a great result. People came with full purses to support a very worthy cause.

“I’m a cancer survivor so it was really important for me to support it. I was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2015 when my children were very tiny.”

Mrs Burkitt underwent chemotherapy, a mastectomy, radiotherapy and reconstructive surgery and is currently in remission.

“I had support from Macmillan nurses and they are excellent,” she said.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33