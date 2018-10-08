Coffee and cakes for cancer charity

PARENTS and pupils at St Mary’s School in Henley raised £420 for Macmillan Cancer Care with a coffee morning organised by the school’s Friends group.

About 30 people attended the event, which included a raffle ad a uniform sale.

The raffle prizes were a cake made by the Handmade Cake Company and jewellery designed by Julia Burness Jewellery.

This was followed by a cake sale after school which was run by the year three children.

Emily Burkitt, a member of the group, said: “It was fantastic and the amount raised was a bit of an improvement on last year. For a small school that’s a great result. People came with full purses to support a very worthy cause.

“I’m a cancer survivor so it was really important for me to support it. I was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2015 when my children were very tiny.”

Mrs Burkitt underwent chemotherapy, a mastectomy, radiotherapy and reconstructive surgery and is currently in remission.

“I had support from Macmillan nurses and they are excellent,” she said.