Writer visits

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
CHRISTIAN speaker, broadcaster and writer J John will be at Holy Trinity Church in Henley on Sunday from 4pm.
He will be at the Trinity at Four service, which includes activities for children and a kids’ tea afterwards.
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say