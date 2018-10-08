Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Reviewer dies

FORMER Henley Standard news editor and reviewer Carol Evans has died.

Mrs Evans, who lived with her husband John in Grove Road, Sonning Common, passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Tuesday. She had been suffering from lymphoma.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33