Reviewer dies

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
FORMER Henley Standard news editor and reviewer Carol Evans has died.
Mrs Evans, who lived with her husband John in Grove Road, Sonning Common, passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Tuesday. She had been suffering from lymphoma.
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say