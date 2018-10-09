Ploughing enthusiasts take to tractors for annual match

Dozens of competitors took to their tractors for the 127th annual Henley ploughing match on Sunday (7).

Hundreds of people attended the event, which is organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association, and took place at Bishopsland in Dunsden.

The day began with the traditional blessing of the plough by Rev Stephen Cousins, the association’s chaplain, before competitors set to work on their designated plots.

They used both traditional and modern tractors, as well as horse-drawn ploughs, and were judged on criteria such as straightness of their furrows, uniformity and “burying the track”, which means ploughing over marks left by the wheels of their tractor.

Other attractions included a heavy horse village, featuring displays by working horses and demonstrations of logging and dray-pulling, a dog show and ferret and terrier racing.

There was also a working machinery display and a poultry auction and visitors could be ferried around the site on a trailer pulled by a tractor.

New for this year was a display of steam ploughs, which were connected via a metal wire as they ploughed an area at the top of the field.

Rain the previous day meant the ground was soft and easier to plough for the competitors.

They included farmers from across the region, as well as entrants who plough for fun.

Ray Handy, from Hurst, was taking part on his 1959 Fordson Dexta, the same model he learnt to drive in as a teenager.

He said: “My father had one and when I was a few years older I bought one.

“I do a bit of ploughing and take my grandchildren out in it.”

Jenny Spooner, who is the association’s agricultural chairwoman, said: “Overall it was a very successful day.

“We had a steady number of people through the gate and every event had a good number watching them.

“We also had a good number of young families and lots of small children.

“The steam plough proved very popular and it all seemed to go off very well.

“The weather was ideal. The little bit of rain on Saturday will have done some good and the weather for the actual event was spot on.”

For the full story and results see this week’s Henley Standard.