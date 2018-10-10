View of austerity Britain (during the Forties)

AN exhibition has been launched at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley which looks at life in Britain during the Forties.

Invited guests attended a drinks reception and private view of Approaching Thunder: 1940s British Prints and Drawings on Thursday last week. The display is drawn from the Hepworth Wakefield collection and comprises works from leading British artists including John Piper, Graham Sutherland, Vanessa Bell and John Minton.

The prints and drawings reflect the anxiety, austerity and idealism of a time when materials were strictly rationed and the art market was in crisis so artists used the inexpensive medium of paper.

The works explore ordinary lives with the majority depicting life on the Home Front, capturing people lost in thought or absorbed in their labours as well as landscapes revealing the devastation of war.