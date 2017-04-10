OUR speaker for the March meeting was Tim Tawney who came to talk to us about life in the Colonial service in the Sixties under the title of “A snake in the toilet”.

Tim explained the duties of a district officer up country in Tanganyika, which could be hundreds of miles from the main seat of government. These ranged from being the local magistrate to settling tribal disputes.

The talk was interspersed with many anecdotes which kept the audience amused, such as the one in the title. Fortunately, not many of us are faced with a large python at such a crucial time!