Monday, 10 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

OUR speaker for the March meeting was Tim Tawney who came to talk to us about life in the Colonial service in the Sixties under the title of “A snake in the toilet”.

Tim explained the duties of a district officer up country in Tanganyika, which could be hundreds of miles from the main seat of government. These ranged from being the local magistrate to settling tribal disputes.

The talk was interspersed with many anecdotes which kept the audience amused, such as the one in the title. Fortunately, not many of us are faced with a large python at such a crucial time!

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33