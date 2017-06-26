Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

THE talk at this month’s meeting was a revisit to the subject of wills and inheritance tax, not normally a subject of great joy but for a retired gentlemen’s club one of greater importance as the days go by.

Our speaker, Bejar Shah, called his talk “Estate planning, tax, care and toy boys, threats to inheritance”.

He started with inheritance tax, what it is and how much. The threshold was raised this year from £325,000 incrementally to £500,000 by 2020.

Bejar moved on to planning for care. At the moment care fees are means-tested and people with more than £23,000 must pay these fees.

When planning for care, he suggested that tenants in common rather than joint ownership of property was a better option, bearing in mind that 150 houses a day are sold to cover care costs.

He then covered the case where a surviving spouse remarries.

The final part of the talk covered powers of attorney. There was a major change in legislation in 2007 and I would think several of the audience went scurrying home to check the date and signatures on their own documents.

Altogether a thought-
provoking subject, which will no doubt be repeated in a couple of years’ time.

More News:

THE new school would comprise a single-storey ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33