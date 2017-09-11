Henley Probus Club - Soldiers of Oxfordshire

OUR visit to the Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum followed a recent talk at our club by Colonel John Bridgeman.

Twenty-one of us went by coach to this attractive new museum in Woodstock, where we were welcomed with coffee and cake.

We were given a very interesting presentation and an escorted tour of the museum by education and outreach officer Vicky Wood.

Opened in 2014, the museum tells the story of Oxfordshire men and women, especially members of the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry and the Queen’s Own Oxfordshire Hussars. The permanent displays not only tell their stories but also give intriguing insights into this military county — the airfields and secret locations so important to victory in the Second World War and the lives of those left behind, families and children who still live next to current military installations.

With a busy team of staff and volunteers, the museum offers talks, cinema nights, programmes for children and schools as well as a research service. We noticed that there were several attractive interactive features for children and all ages!

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. For admission prices, events and more information, please call 01993 810211 or visit www.sofo.org.uk

We wouldn’t hesitate to recommend a visit to this museum and also the Oxfordshire Museum, which shares the same site. Woodstock itself is an attractive Cotswold town.