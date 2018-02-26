THE 440th meeting took place at Badgemore Park Golf Club on February 13.

After the normal business, the guest speaker Hilary Arthur was introduced.

She spoke about the Riverside Counselling Service, where she is director and clinical lead.

The charity, which was established in 1989, is based in Henley and has satellite locations in Wallingford, Berinsfield and Didcot.

It is accredited by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy and all its counsellors work within the association’s ethical framework.

It provides adult counselling and a specialised counselling service for young people called The Space.

There are 41 counsellors, operating from 11 locations in the four towns. All work on a voluntary basis, providing 125 closed sessions per week.

Riverside helps bridge the gap with the NHS mental health pathway programme and most of its referrals come from GPs and upon recommendation or word of mouth.

Hilary defined counselling and described the process and the behaviour that the counsellors adopt during sessions, which last 50 minutes and are confidential.

The fee for the initial consultation and subsequent sessions depends on the customer’s ability to pay according to a sliding scale determined at the first appointment.

The Space was started in 2015 to specifically address concerns that have been identified in young people.

Seventy-five per cent of mental health problems in adulthood arise from problems experienced in adolescence.

There was a large number of questions put to Hilary before Jim Hurst thanked her on behalf of the members for an excellent presentation and discussion.

For more information, visit www.riversidecounselling

service.co.uk

Henley Probus Club meets at Badgemore Park Golf Club on the second Tuesday (morning) of each month.