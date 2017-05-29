Win VIP picnic pavilion for a day during Henley Royal Regatta

HERE’S your chance to win a VIP Picnic Pavilion for 20 people on the banks of the River Thames during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

The Henley Standard has teamed up with the Copas Partnership to offer this great prize, worth £616, on Friday, June 30.

There’s a a runners-up prize, worth £300, of a VIP Picnic Pavilion for 20 people on Wednesday, June 28.

The VIP Picnic Pavilion Enclosure will be open throughout the regatta at Temple Island Meadows. The pavilions have a riverfront setting, enjoying an excellent view of the races from their exclusive garden.

The prize includes tickets for 20 people, four picnic tables, two VIP parking spaces, a programme, a PA system with racing commentary and a 5m x 5m marquee.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: VIP Picnic Pavilion competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD. The winner and runner-up will be the senders of the first two correct entries to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, June 2 and will be notified by phone.

Where is the VIP Picnic Pavilion Enclosure?

Henley Royal Regatta runs from June 28 to July 2. The VIP Picnic Pavilion Enclosure, where you can relax and enjoy the racing, will be open every day of the regatta.

Bookings can be made for groups of two to 70 people. For more information and full prize details, visit www.henleyregatta.com

Terms and conditions

The prizes are valid only on Friday, June 30 (winner) and Wednesday, June 28 (runner-up). They are non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

Persons connected with The Copas Partnership and the Henley Standard are ineligible. Entries received after the closing date will not be considered. The winner will be selected at random.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/regulars/

competition_rules.php