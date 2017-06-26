Former GB rower shares knowledge with Oratory

SIX crews from three local schools and colleges will be competing in three different events at this year’s regatta.

Shiplake College have entered four crews in three different events.

In the Princess Elizabeth Cup the first team crew of Fred Peck, Christian Hjortland-Marks, Austin Burnand, Oliver Newton, Sebastian Newman, Henry Blois-Brooke, Tom Scott, William Dolin and cox Jamie Pond will battle it out in the junior men’s event.

In the Temple Cup Shiplake have entered two crews, their second eight as Shiplake A and their J16 eight as Shiplake B.

The Shiplake A crew will consist of Ben Gruchow, Ben Pogmore, Alastair Holbrough, Matthew Godwin, Henry Birdsey, Marcus Colao, Charlie Rollet-Manus, Jack Peck and Milo Macmillan while the Shiplake B eight consists of Morgan Taylor, Joshua O’Hare, Richard Adams, Freddie Lind, Ethan Caldeira, Dominic Brown, Marcus Brown, Zack Green and Luke Tremayne. A Shiplake junior quad sculls crew of Claudia Adams, Hannah Brown, Liv Lucas and Georgia-Mae Frye is one of 51 crews vying for the 12 places available in this year’s event.

Sonning’s Reading Blue Coat School has just one entry in this year’s regatta and will be competing in the Princess Elizabeth Cup. The crew will be made up of Jerome Bennett, Aaron Foster, Sam Methold, Ben Grainger, Ryan Jones, Matt Rees, Max Ashwanden, Matt Shimmin and cox Fred Bryce.

The Oratory School also has just one entry in this year’s event which will also compete in the Princess Elizabeth Cup.

The Woodcote based school’s rowing club has had some significant wins at The Ball Cup and Reading Amateur Regatta so far this season.

The school eight is coached by six times Henley winner and ex GB rower Tom Burton and contains a number of local rowers in their crew of Henry Stone, Will Daniel, Edward Tritton, Matt Mackay, brothers Ben and Joe Anidjah and boarders; Louis Kibble, Brandon Archer and Lukas Haitzmann.

The eight have been training at the school’s boathouse on their stretch of the river between Whitchurch and Mapledurham and had a productive training camp to Portugal recently.