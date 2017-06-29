Fireworks display

THOUSANDS of George Michael fans made a ... [more]
Thursday, 29 June 2017
THE Henley Summer Fireworks will take place tomorrow (Saturday).
Organisers have raised £12,000 to stage the display, which has been a tradition for more than 100 years.
The 15-minute show will once again be provided by Fantastic Fireworks from a field on the Remenham side of the river, starting at 10.25pm.
The best vantage points will be Henley Bridge and Thames Side as well as the top of Makins recreation ground in Greys Road.
