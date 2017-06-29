Thursday, 29 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fireworks display

THE Henley Summer Fireworks will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

Organisers have raised £12,000 to stage the display, which has been a tradition for more than 100 years.

The 15-minute show will once again be provided by Fantastic Fireworks from a field on the Remenham side of the river, starting at 10.25pm.

The best vantage points will be Henley Bridge and Thames Side as well as the top of Makins recreation ground in Greys Road.

More News:

THOUSANDS of George Michael fans made a ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33