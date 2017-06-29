Let's pray

Thursday, 29 June 2017

THE annual regatta service will be held at St Mary's Church at 9.30am on Sunday.

The preacher will be the Rev Canon Martyn Griffiths, rector of Henley with Remenham, and Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton will be present.

The service is traditionally attended by the stewards of the regatta and visiting rowers, coaches and supporters.

