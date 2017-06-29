Let's pray

THOUSANDS of George Michael fans made a ... [more]
Thursday, 29 June 2017
THE annual regatta service will be held at St Mary's Church at 9.30am on Sunday.
The preacher will be the Rev Canon Martyn Griffiths, rector of Henley with Remenham, and Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton will be present.
The service is traditionally attended by the stewards of the regatta and visiting rowers, coaches and supporters.
29 June 2017
More News:
Oh crumbs! Biscuit maker shocked to win business award
A WOMAN from Henley has won a business award less ... [more]
Thousands flock to village to mark George Michael's birthday
GEORGE MICHAEL fans flocked to Goring over the ... [more]
Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say