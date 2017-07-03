Monday, 03 July 2017

Replacement buses for regatta

LATE-NIGHT buses will run during Henley Royal Regatta. Reading Buses will run its HR1 service from Henley station direct to Reading every 20 minutes from 10.30pm to 2.30am tonight (Friday) and tomorrow.

The route is via Station Road, A4155 Reading Road, Henley Road, Prospect Street, Church Street, A4074 Caversham Road, Tudor Road and Reading Station South West Interchange.

The HR2 will run from Hart Street to High Wycombe tomorrow (Saturday). This goes via Bell Street, A4155 Marlow Road, Henley Road, Spittal Street, Chapel Street, Little Marlow Road, A404, Marlow Hil l, Queen Victoria Road and High Wycombe Station.

Fares for both are £10 for a single or £15 for two people traveling together. For more information,
visit www.reading-buses.co.uk 

