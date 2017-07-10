Henley Royal Regatta finals day results

The Prince Albert Challenge Cup (M4+): Newcastle University A beat Imperial College London A, by two-thirds of a length, in a time of six minutes, 48 seconds.

The Fawley Challenge Cup (JM4x): The Windsor Boys’ School beat Claires Court School, by half a length, in a time of six minutes, 34 seconds.

The Wyfold Challenge Cup (M4-): Sport Imperial Boat Club beat The Tideway Scullers’ School, by two-and-a-half lengths, in a time of six minutes, 39 seconds.

The Princess Grace Challenge Cup (W4x): Hollandia Roeiclub, Netherlands, beat Nottingham Rowing Club and Warrington Rowing Club, by four-and-a-half lengths, in a time of six minutes, 54 seconds.

The Temple Challenge Cup (M8+): Oxford Brookes University A beat University of London A, by three-quarters of a length, in a time of six minutes, 54 seconds.

The Silver Goblets and Nickalls’ Challenge Cup: VO Onfroy and TO Onfroy, France (Club France) beat JJ Dunkley-Smith and JW Booth, Australia (Mercantile Rowing Club and Melbourne University), by two lengths, in a time of seven minutes and three seconds.

The Women’s Double Sculls (W2x): BC Donoghue and OK Loe, New Zealand (Waiariki Rowing Club) beat M Ooldenburh and R De Jong, Netherlands (Hollandia Roeiclub), by four-and-three-quarter lengths, in a time of seven minutes, 27 seconds.

The Prince of Wales Challenge Cup (M4x): Leander Club A beat Leander Club B, by one-and-a-quarter lengths, in a time of six minutes, 22 seconds.

The Ladies’ Challenge Plate (M8+): Oxford Brookes University and Taurus Boat Club beat Molesey Boat Club and London Rowing Club by three-quarters of a length, in a time of six minutes and one second.

The Stewards’ Challenge Cup (M4-): Leander Club and Molesey Boat Club beat Team Italia, Italy, by three-quarters of a length, in a time of six minutes, 24 seconds.

The Queen Mother Challenge Cup (M4x): Leander Club beat Waiariki Rowing Club, New Zealand, by three-quarters of a length, in a time of six minutes, 13 seconds.

The Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (JM8+): Scotch College, Melbourne, Australia, beat Radley College by one-and-two-thirds of a length, in a time of six minutes, 29 seconds.

The Princess Royal Challenge Cup (W1x): AK Thiele, Germany (Sport Club Deutsche Hochschule Fur Korperkultur Leipzig) beat VL Thornley (Leander Club) easily, in a time of eight minutes, 30 seconds.

The Remenham Challenge Cup (W8+): Waiariki Rowing Club, New Zealand, beat Leander Club and University of London by two thirds of a length, in a time of six minutes, 44 seconds.

The Double Sculls Challenge Cup (M2x): JW Storey and CW Harris, New Zealand (Waiariki Rowing Club) beat PH Houin and JA Azou, France (Club France) by one-and-a-quarter lengths, in a time of six minutes, 49 seconds.

The Women’s Fours (W4-): Hollandia Roeiclub, Netherlands, beat New York Athletic Club, USA, by three lengths, in a time of seven minutes, 14 seconds.

The Grand Challenge Cup (M8-): Passau and Treviris Trier, Germany, beat Leander Club and Newcastle University, by one length, in a time of six minutes and five seconds.

The Women’s Pairs (W2-): GE Prendergast and KL Gowler, New Zealand (Waiariki Rowing Club) beat ME Kalmoe and TE Eisser, USA (New York Athletic Club) by two-and-three-quarter lengths, in a time of seven minutes, 48 seconds.

The Visitors’ Challenge Cup (M4-): Leander Club beat Cambridge University by three-quarters of a length, in a time of six minutes, 35 seconds.

The Thames Challenge Cup (M8+): Thames Rowing Club A beat Thames Rowing Club B by five lengths, in a time of six minutes, 18 seconds.

The Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup (JW4x): Gloucester Rowing Club beat Isle of Ely Rowing Club by two-and-a-quarter lengths, in a time of seven minutes, 36 seconds.

The Diamond Challenge Sculls (M1x): MRG Dunham, New Zealand (Waiariki Rowing Club), beat JH Graves, USA (Craftsbury Sculling Center), by one-and-three-quarter lengths, in a time of seven minutes, 34 seconds.

The Britannia Challenge Cup (M4+): NSR Oslo, Norway, beat St Andrew Boat Club, by one length, in a time of seven minutes and six seconds.