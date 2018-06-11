Win four tickets to the Redgrave VIP bar on Saturday of royal regatta

HERE’S your chance to win four tickets to the Redgrave VIP Bar during Henley Royal Regatta.

The Henley Standard has teamed up with the Copas Partnership to offer this great prize, worth £168, valid for Saturday, July 7.

Plus there’s a runners-up prize of 10 tickets to the Barn Bar on the same day, which is worth £100.

The Barn Bar at Temple Island Meadows is open all week during Henley Royal Regatta, Wednesday to Sunday, July 4

to 8.

The Redgrave VIP bar next door is named after the five-time Olympic champion and royal regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave and has that VIP feel. Both bars have riverside gardens from where to enjoy excellent views of the races.

The Barn Bar has live music all day from local favourites and legendary Saturday night DJ Jamie Taylor.

New for this year are two rooftop bars thanks to sponsors Plymouth Gin and Fever Tree with outstanding views of the action. There will also be some of the finest street food operators in the Barn Bar.

If you are not lucky enough to win this competition, tickets can be purchased to both areas in advance. The Barn Bar costs £10 and the Redgrave VIP bar £42.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: Redgrave VIP Bar competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

The winner and runner-up will be the senders of the first two correct entries to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, June 15 and will be notified by phone.

Who is the Redgrave VIP Bar named after?

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be over 21

The prizes are valid only on the day stated. They are non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

Persons connected with the Copas Partnership and the Henley Standard or Higgs Group are ineligible.

Entries received after the closing date will not be considered. The winner and runner-up will be selected at random.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/regulars/

competition_rules.php