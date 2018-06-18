New Henley Royal Regatta trophies revealed

THREE new trophies which are to be presented at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta were unveiled this afternoon.

The Town Challenge Cup, the Hambleden Pairs and the Stonor Challenge Trophy, which were delivered to the event’s headquarters in White Hill on Friday evening last week, have been given their first public airing by regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave.

All three were cast in solid silver by Ottewill Silversmiths in Kent, which has previously restored several regatta trophies and built a new base for the Grand Challenge Cup in 2014, and will be awarded to the winners of the women’s events which were introduced last year.

The Town Challenge Cup for open women’s coxless fours is named after the trophy that was presented to coxed fours at the inaugural regatta in 1839. It has four handles, each representing a member of the winning crew, which radiate from two intertwined silver spirals that are wound around its stem.

The Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup for open women’s coxless pairs commemorates the trophy presented for the pairs event by Viscount Hambleden at the Royal Henley Peace Regatta in 1919, the first after the end of the First World War. It resembles a whirlpool of water and, instead of receiving medals, the winners will be given two smaller trophies in a similar design to keep.

Finally, the Stonor Challenge Trophy for open women’s double sculls commemorates Thomas Stonor, later Lord Camoys, who chaired the meeting at which the regatta was founded and went on to become one of its first stewards. It is shaped like a plate with a circle at the centre bearing the faces of Tamesis and Isis, the male and female embodiments of the River Thames.

Sir Steve said: “I can’t tell you which is my favourite. I thought it would be the Hambleden cup but seeing them all together they all look lovely. I can’t wait until this year’s prize-giving when they’re all lined up. They should look stunning without putting the existing ones to shame as they are beautiful in their own right.”

For the full story, see Friday’s Henley Standard.