Sir Steve lacks skill

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
HENLEY Royal Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave was offered a chance to help make the one of the three new trophies for women’s events.
He visited the silversmiths’ workshop in Kent and was invited to have a go at chiselling the moulds for the Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup.
Sir Steve says: “They gave me a little chisel and hammer, which was a bit different from what I’m used to as I come from a building family and I’m more comfortable knocking things down with a massive sledgehammer! I was trying to hit it as hard as I could but I didn’t feel that it was moving at all.
“It makes you appreciate how many hours have gone into it and how much skill is involved.”
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
