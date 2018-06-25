Sir Steve lacks skill

HENLEY Royal Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave was offered a chance to help make the one of the three new trophies for women’s events.

He visited the silversmiths’ workshop in Kent and was invited to have a go at chiselling the moulds for the Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup.

Sir Steve says: “They gave me a little chisel and hammer, which was a bit different from what I’m used to as I come from a building family and I’m more comfortable knocking things down with a massive sledgehammer! I was trying to hit it as hard as I could but I didn’t feel that it was moving at all.

“It makes you appreciate how many hours have gone into it and how much skill is involved.”