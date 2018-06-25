Backed by bubbly

MOET and Chandon has become an official partner of Henley Royal Regatta.

The champagne maker will have its own bars in the stewards’ and regatta enclosures at this year’s event from July 4 to 8.

Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave said: “This partnership will be sure to uphold the tradition, charm and celebratory character of the event and help the regatta further its global reputation.”

Aston Martin, menswear firm Hackett and Henley watchmaker Bremont were named the regatta’s first partners last year.