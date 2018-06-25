Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Backed by bubbly

MOET and Chandon has become an official partner of Henley Royal Regatta.

The champagne maker will have its own bars in the stewards’ and regatta enclosures at this year’s event from July 4 to 8.

Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave said: “This partnership will be sure to uphold the tradition, charm and celebratory character of the event and help the regatta further its global reputation.”

Aston Martin, menswear firm Hackett and Henley watchmaker Bremont were named the regatta’s first partners last year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33