Return for Regatta Cafe

THE Regatta Café will return to Henley next week. Volunteers and students from Gillotts School and Reading University will run the café at the Chantry House, which will be raising money for the Children’s Society.

It will be open from 10.30am to 5.30pm from Wednesday to Saturday, serving morning tea and coffee, lunches and afternoon teas as well as strawberries and cream. It is the first time the café has operated in three years due to renovations at St Mary’s Church.

Daniel Bausor, chairman of the Henley branch of the Children’s Society, said: “For the first time, the Regatta Café will be run with the help of young people. The café serves great local food at very reasonable prices at the Chantry House, which is a really special location tucked away right in the centre of Henley.”