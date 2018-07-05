Transport to and from the regatta

EXTRA trains are running on the Henley branch line during the royal regatta.

Some services will skip Wargrave and Shiplake during busy periods to help get visitors in and out of Henley.

Tomorrow (Saturday) most services will run straight through from Twyford to Henley and vice-versa.

No trains will stop at Wargrave in either direction. Instead there will be a replacement bus service between Wargrave and Twyford, departing from the station car park.

Buses will leave Wargrave every half an hour and the same in reverse.

Shiplake station will only be served once per hour tomorrow and only when travelling from Henley to Shiplake. The normal service will resume on Sunday.

Meanwhile, extra late- night bus services will run from Henley to Reading tonight and tomorrow.

The Reading buses’ HR1 service to Reading will leave Station Road, Henley, at 20-minute intervals between 10.30pm and 2.30am.

This will provide regatta visitors with buses after the trains stop running.

The route runs via the A4155 Reading Road,

Henley Road, Prospect Street, Church Street, A4074 Caversham Road and Tudor Road to the Reading station south-west interchange.

A single fare costs £10 but if two people travel together they can do so for the special price of £15. Tickets must be asked for and paid for together.

Reading Buses said it would not be running buses to High Wycombe due to low usage last year.