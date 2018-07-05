Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
THE Regatta Café will be operating at the Chantry House in Henley from 10.30am to 5.30pm today (Friday) and tomorrow.
Volunteers and students from Gillotts School and Reading University will run the café, which serves morning tea and coffee, lunches and afternoon teas as well as strawberries and cream.
The café be raising money for the Children’s Society.
Daniel Bausor, chairman of the Henley branch of the society, said: “For the first time, the Regatta Café will be run with the help of young people. It serves great local food at very reasonable prices.”
