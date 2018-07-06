LIVE: Henley Royal Regatta 2018: Day 3

10.20am: Two wins for Leander Club



Leander Club's Charles Waite-Robert, who was in three seat, said the crew implemented its plan to win the race in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup.

They beat an Oxford Brookes and University of Edinburgh composite by one length in a time of six minutes and 21 seconds.

Charles, 26, said: "We had a very strong first half, which was something we wanted to implement after yesterday's race.

"We wanted to make sure we had a really good first 500m and create a good rhythm for the rest of the race.

"For some reason the water seems more bouncy through the middle. It's unusual for it to be so bouncy early in the day when you expect the water to be a bit quieter but I felt we dealt with the conditions well."

Joe Willis, from Leander Club, was part of the crew which beat Warringon Rowing club in the Fawley Challenge Cup.

The crew won by a length and a half and finished in six minutes and 48 seconds.

Joe, brother of British tennis player Marcus Willis, said: "We knew it was going to be a tough race but we liked how it went.

"We planned to get in front and stay in control for the whole race. Warrington finished sixth at the National Schools Regatta so we knew they were going to be good so we're glad we were able to control it."

---

8am update: All set for Henley Royal Regatta Day 3

TODAY (Friday) will see a busy day’s racing at Henley Royal Regatta. After the excitement of yesterday's racing, today the heavyweight crews will be taking to the water and two of the three newly-named women’s events begin.

At 9.05am Leander Club compete against a composite crew comprising Edinburgh University and Oxford Brookes in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup.

Then, at 9.45am, Leander take on Warrington Rowing Club in the Fawley Challenge Cup.

Jamie Kirkwood is back in action for Leander in the Diamond Challenge Sculls at 10.50am against former Great Britain teammate Charles Cousins, who also previously sculled at Leander.

Henley Rowing Club’s “B” crew face Headington School in the Jubilee Challenge Cup at 11am and this is followed at 11.05 by Leander Club versus Lea Rowing Club in the Thames Challenge Cup.

Jack Beaumont and Angus Groom are in action for Leander Club in the Doubles at 11.20am.

Henley Rowing Club’s “A” face Maidenhead Rowing Club at 11.40am in the Fawley Challenge Cup before Leander Club captain Vicky Thornley has her first race in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup at 11.45am.

A Leander Club and University of London composite crew are in action against Roeivereniging SilVia, Netherlands, at 12.05pm in the Remenham Challenge Cup.

Then, in the final race before the luncheon interval, Henley Rowing Club’s “A” crew face Y Quad Cities RA, USA in the Jubilee Challenge Cup.

After the restart, Leander Club are up against UTS Haberfield & Sydney, Australia, in the Visitors’ Challenge Cup at 2.40pm.

Leander Club then face CUWBC & Imperial College in the Princess Grace Challenge Cup at 3.35pm before a Leander and Bath University composite meet Yale University, USA in the Town Challenge Cup at 3.45pm.

Shiplake College are then in action against Radley College in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup at 4pm. [Read our feature on the Shiplake crew's much-loved coach Hugh Mackworth-Praed online here.]

Harry Glenister and George Rossiter, of Leander Club, return to the water in the Goblets at 4.15pm. [Read our feature on Harry Glenister's previous regatta achievements here.]

Following the final race of the afternoon session at 4.20pm there will be the tea interval.

After the restart, Leander Club face Molesey Boat Club in the Town Challenge Cup.

Elsewhere, Olympic champion and five-time World champion Mahe Drysdale will be competing in the Diamonds at 3.50pm, Swiss Olympian Jeannine Gmelin is in action in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup at 4.20pm.

Keep following the Henley Standard live blog for results and reaction throughout the day.