Show introduces scurry driving

SCURRY driving will be among the new attractions at this year’s Henley Show.

The equestrian event involves a pair of ponies pulling a carriage around a short course in the fastest possible time.

It will take place in the main ring during this year’s 126th annual show to be held at the Henley Showground near Hambleden next Saturday (September 9).

Other attractions will include traditional displays of livestock, showjumping, light trade driving, heavy horses, gun dogs, poultry and cattle.

Richard Savory’s Sheep Show will return and there will be a flock of Valais Blacknose mountain sheep.

More than 200 classic cars and tractors will be on show and there will be hundreds of entries on display in the produce tent including flowers, fruit, vegetables, cakes and art.

There will also be scores of trade stalls, an interactive food and farming marquee for children and performances by local band Lucky to be Alive. Registration for the companion dog show will be at 11.30am at a cost of £2 per entry.

The show is organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association.

Andrew Ingram, who is chairman of the association, said: “The whole event is trying to educate, particularly youngsters and young children, on what happens in the country so they can understand what they see when they look out of the car window on the motorway.

“It’s for the public in general to show them the various things we do to produce food. It helps them know about what they are buying in the supermarket.”

He added: “Last year it rained from 6am to 6pm, so I’m hoping the weather will be more settled this year.”

Children under 16 attending the show with an adult or concession ticket receive free entry. Show manager Jo Taylor said: “This is our second year of free children. The free entry means the day is more affordable for single parents as before it would have been more expensive for them to bring their children.

“Part of our remit as a charitable agricultural association is education. There is the food and farming marquee, where children can participate in countryside activities.”

The showground gates will be open from 8.30am and the show closes at 6pm. There will be free buses running from Boots in Bell Street, Henley, to the showground and back from 9am to 5.30pm. Dogs on leads are welcome on the buses and at the showground.

On the day prices are £15 for adults and £10 for seniors. Early Bird Discount tickets are available online for £10 (£7 concessions) until the middle of next week. Car parking is free. For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk

l A full guide to the show will be published in next week’s Henley Standard.