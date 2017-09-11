What's on when and where: timetable of events and attractions

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
Monday, 11 September 2017
Main ring: The Invesco
Perpetual ring
8.30am Class 101 Double Harness Scurry — small pairs
10am Class 102 accumulator with joker (showjumping)
11.45am Class 103 the Henley Show Area Trial (showjumping)
13.30pm Class 104 light horse-drawn turnouts
2pm Grand parade of vehicles featuring class winners
2.30pm Class 101 Double Harness Scurry — large pairs
3.15pm Grand parade of animals featuring class winners
4pm Parade of the Kimblewick Hunt
4.30pm Scurry Championship final
5.30pm Corunna Band accompany lowering of the flag
Ring two, showjumping
8.30am Class 201 Mercers local jumping
9.30am Class 202 Nupafeed supplements senior discovery (first round)
11am Class 203 Redmills senior newcomers (first round)
1pm Class 204 1.15m open jumping
2.30pm Class 205 Grade C — incorporating senior foxhunter (first round)
3.30pm Class 206 national 1.30m open qualifier
Ring three, horse showing. The Culden Faw Estate ring
9am Class 301 equifest M & M in-hand qualifier
9.45am Class 302 The Hewitt Family/Equifest M & M open ridden qualifier
10.30am Class 303 equifest show pony lead rein
11.15am Class 304 Equifest M & M first ridden & equifest show pony first ridden
Noon Class 305 equitrek Windsor foreign & rare breeds in-hand
12.30pm Class 306 open youngstock in-hand/CHAPS (UK) open youngstock qualifier
1pm Class 307 CHAPS (UK) open in-hand qualifier
2pm Class 308 open veteran horse/pony in-hand
2.30pm Class 309 ridden foreign & rare breeds
3.30pm Class 310 CHAPS (UK) open ridden qualifier
4.30pm Class 311 VHS open veteran ridden
Ring 4, working hunter. The Shanly Foundation ring
9am Class 401 tidgy widgy
jumping
10am Class 402 teeny weeny jumping
11am Class 403 style & performance classes
1pm Class 404 KBIS/equifest working hunter ponies
2.30pm Class 405 the Stokes family/open working hunter
3.30pm Class 406 equifest open ridden hunter
Ring 5 south, heavy horses
Classes start at 9.30am
Class 1 Geldings, three years and over
Class 2 Suffolk Punches Gelding or Mare
Class 3 Mare, three years and over
Class 4 Foals, born after January 1, 2017
Class 5 Mare or Gelding, 1-2-years-old after January 1 2017
Class 6 In-hand championship
Class 7 Young Handlers 10- to 18-years-old on show day
1pm (approx) Class 8 harness class
Class 9 Turnout for a single horse, trade or agricultural
Class 10 Turnout for pair, trade or agricultural
Class 11 Ridden
Ring 5, north. The Philip Kingsley ring
10.30am Gamegoer working dog demonstration
11.10am Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
11.50am Falconry display team
12.30pm Sheepdog & duck
display
1.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
1.50pm Falconry display team
2.30pm Gamegoer working dog demonstration
3.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
3.50pm Sheepdog & duck
display
Cattle ring 1
9.30am Hereford classes 110-114
11am Dexter classes 102-105
Cattle ring 2
11am Native breeds 122-124
Noon Beef champion judging
12.30pm Young handlers
126- 127
Cattle ring 3
9.30am
Commercial beef 115-116
Calves 117
Continental Breeds 119-121
Beef Pairs 125
Sheep ring
9.30am
Class 1 Ram born in 2015 or older
Class 2 Ram lamb born in 2016
Class 3 Ewe born in 2015 or older
Class 4 Ewe lamb born in 2016
Class 5 Group of three
Class 6 Wool on the hoof
Class 7 Young handler, aged
6-12
Class 8 Young handler, aged
13-18
Class 9 Pen of four butcher’s lambs
Class 10 Commercial Ram
Poultry tent
9.30am Poultry judging
commences
16pm Presentation of cups
Produce tent
9.45am Closed for judging
12.15pm Re-opens to the public
16pm Presentation of cups
Classic cars & vintage tractors
11am Judging of classic cars and vintage tractors
2pm Grand parade of vehicles in the main ring and presentation of prizes
Food & farming marquee
An interactive display on how your food reaches the table. Try milking Delilah the wooden cow, making a grain picture or taking part in a quiz.
Village green
11.30am Companion dog show open for entries
11.30am Hurst Morris Dancers
12.30pm Lucky to be Alive
12.30pm Companion dog show judging commences
1.30pm Hurst Morris Dancers
2.30pm Lucky to be Alive
Ferret racing — approximately every 30 minutes
Punch and Judy times will be on the blackboard
Other attractions include zorbing, astroglide slide, swing boats, giant bouncy castle, helter skelter and carousel.
• The Henley and District Agricultural Association reserves the right to alter the above timetable and cannot be held responsible for changes or cancellations to any of the events listed.
