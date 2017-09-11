What's on when and where: timetable of events and attractions

Main ring: The Invesco

Perpetual ring

8.30am Class 101 Double Harness Scurry — small pairs

10am Class 102 accumulator with joker (showjumping)

11.45am Class 103 the Henley Show Area Trial (showjumping)

13.30pm Class 104 light horse-drawn turnouts

2pm Grand parade of vehicles featuring class winners

2.30pm Class 101 Double Harness Scurry — large pairs

3.15pm Grand parade of animals featuring class winners

4pm Parade of the Kimblewick Hunt

4.30pm Scurry Championship final

5.30pm Corunna Band accompany lowering of the flag

Ring two, showjumping

8.30am Class 201 Mercers local jumping

9.30am Class 202 Nupafeed supplements senior discovery (first round)

11am Class 203 Redmills senior newcomers (first round)

1pm Class 204 1.15m open jumping

2.30pm Class 205 Grade C — incorporating senior foxhunter (first round)

3.30pm Class 206 national 1.30m open qualifier

Ring three, horse showing. The Culden Faw Estate ring

9am Class 301 equifest M & M in-hand qualifier

9.45am Class 302 The Hewitt Family/Equifest M & M open ridden qualifier

10.30am Class 303 equifest show pony lead rein

11.15am Class 304 Equifest M & M first ridden & equifest show pony first ridden

Noon Class 305 equitrek Windsor foreign & rare breeds in-hand

12.30pm Class 306 open youngstock in-hand/CHAPS (UK) open youngstock qualifier

1pm Class 307 CHAPS (UK) open in-hand qualifier

2pm Class 308 open veteran horse/pony in-hand

2.30pm Class 309 ridden foreign & rare breeds

3.30pm Class 310 CHAPS (UK) open ridden qualifier

4.30pm Class 311 VHS open veteran ridden

Ring 4, working hunter. The Shanly Foundation ring

9am Class 401 tidgy widgy

jumping

10am Class 402 teeny weeny jumping

11am Class 403 style & performance classes

1pm Class 404 KBIS/equifest working hunter ponies

2.30pm Class 405 the Stokes family/open working hunter

3.30pm Class 406 equifest open ridden hunter

Ring 5 south, heavy horses

Classes start at 9.30am

Class 1 Geldings, three years and over

Class 2 Suffolk Punches Gelding or Mare

Class 3 Mare, three years and over

Class 4 Foals, born after January 1, 2017

Class 5 Mare or Gelding, 1-2-years-old after January 1 2017

Class 6 In-hand championship

Class 7 Young Handlers 10- to 18-years-old on show day

1pm (approx) Class 8 harness class

Class 9 Turnout for a single horse, trade or agricultural

Class 10 Turnout for pair, trade or agricultural

Class 11 Ridden

Ring 5, north. The Philip Kingsley ring

10.30am Gamegoer working dog demonstration

11.10am Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

11.50am Falconry display team

12.30pm Sheepdog & duck

display

1.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

1.50pm Falconry display team

2.30pm Gamegoer working dog demonstration

3.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

3.50pm Sheepdog & duck

display

Cattle ring 1

9.30am Hereford classes 110-114

11am Dexter classes 102-105

Cattle ring 2

11am Native breeds 122-124

Noon Beef champion judging

12.30pm Young handlers

126- 127

Cattle ring 3

9.30am

Commercial beef 115-116

Calves 117

Continental Breeds 119-121

Beef Pairs 125

Sheep ring

9.30am

Class 1 Ram born in 2015 or older

Class 2 Ram lamb born in 2016

Class 3 Ewe born in 2015 or older

Class 4 Ewe lamb born in 2016

Class 5 Group of three

Class 6 Wool on the hoof

Class 7 Young handler, aged

6-12

Class 8 Young handler, aged

13-18

Class 9 Pen of four butcher’s lambs

Class 10 Commercial Ram

Poultry tent

9.30am Poultry judging

commences

16pm Presentation of cups

Produce tent

9.45am Closed for judging

12.15pm Re-opens to the public

16pm Presentation of cups

Classic cars & vintage tractors

11am Judging of classic cars and vintage tractors

2pm Grand parade of vehicles in the main ring and presentation of prizes

Food & farming marquee

An interactive display on how your food reaches the table. Try milking Delilah the wooden cow, making a grain picture or taking part in a quiz.

Village green

11.30am Companion dog show open for entries

11.30am Hurst Morris Dancers

12.30pm Lucky to be Alive

12.30pm Companion dog show judging commences

1.30pm Hurst Morris Dancers

2.30pm Lucky to be Alive

Ferret racing — approximately every 30 minutes

Punch and Judy times will be on the blackboard

Other attractions include zorbing, astroglide slide, swing boats, giant bouncy castle, helter skelter and carousel.

• The Henley and District Agricultural Association reserves the right to alter the above timetable and cannot be held responsible for changes or cancellations to any of the events listed.