Prizes for dog show winners

ENTRIES to the companion dog show will be taken on the showground, next to the produce tent, from 11.30am.

Judging will begin at 12.30pm. The entry fee is £2 per class, or three entries for £5. Rosettes will be awarded for the first five dogs and prizes for the first three dogs in each class.

The prizes have been donated by the Wetherall family and the dog show manager is James Wetherall.

Pedigree section — ring 1

Classes are as follows:

1 Veteran (7 years +)

2 Puppy (6-12 months)

3 Sporting

4 Non-sporting

5 Open

6 Junior handler (6-11 yrs)

7 Junior handler (12-18 yrs)

Best pedigree in show

Novelty section – ring 2

1 Cutest puppy (6-12 months)

2 Waggiest tail

3 Best crossbreed

4 Top dog

5 Lovely lasses

6 Best rescue

7 Judge’s choice

Best novelty in show

Puppies under six months are not eligible.