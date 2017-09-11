Farm dogs in action

FREDDIE’S FARM dog and duck display will take place twice in the afternoon.

It will be given by Stuart Barnes, who has worked as a shepherd all his life and has trained many sheepdogs.

The 30-minute display involves a working collie dog and there’s plenty of audience involvement. It will be in ring five north, the Philip Kingsley Ring, at 12.30pm and 3.50pm.

Gamegoer will be returning to the show with a series of working dog demonstrations. Graham Watkins and his wife Karen, son Freddie and daughter Phoebe have more than 30 years’ experience training dogs.

Their dogs have competed in field trials with several having achieved champion and winner status.

The Gamegoer team will be present throughout the day to offer advice and tips on pet problems and will have a static display where visitors can meet the dogs close-up.

The demonstrations will take place in ring five north, the Philip Kingsley Ring, at 10.30am and 2.30pm.