THE 126th annual ploughing match organised by the Henley & District Agricultural Association will take place at Bishopland Farm, Dunsden, on Sunday, October 1.

There will be more than 40 competitors on tractors ploughing as well as a heavy horse display with eight working pairs, including donkeys and a mule. Other attractions include a country market, ferret and terrier racing, tractor and trailer rides and a companion dog show.

The event will start with the blessing of the plough at 9am and it usually ends before dusk. Admission is £5 for adults, £3 concessions and under-fives enter free.

