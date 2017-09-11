Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
THE 126th annual ploughing match organised by the Henley & District Agricultural Association will take place at Bishopland Farm, Dunsden, on Sunday, October 1.
There will be more than 40 competitors on tractors ploughing as well as a heavy horse display with eight working pairs, including donkeys and a mule. Other attractions include a country market, ferret and terrier racing, tractor and trailer rides and a companion dog show.
The event will start with the blessing of the plough at 9am and it usually ends before dusk. Admission is £5 for adults, £3 concessions and under-fives enter free.
11 September 2017
More News:
Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
New housing could destroy green belt, warns councillor
BUILDING thousands of new homes could destroy the ... [more]