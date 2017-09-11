New 3D crafts at farming marquee

THE Henley Show will once again play host to the hugely popular Food and Farming Marquee.

It provides a unique opportunity for both young and old to learn where their food comes from.

Virginia Deradour and her enthusiastic team have laid on another wonderful interactive display where “hands-on” is the order of the day.

New for this year is a craft section where children can colour and make 3D farm animals.

Malt the Brewery will be showing what goes into beer and Delilah the wooden cow will be there for children to experience what it’s like to milk a real cow.

There will also be real cows in the milking demonstrations.

The organisers hope to have piglets as well as last year’s popular flock of Valaise Blacknose (teddy bear) Sheep.

There will be free baseball caps for those who enter the quiz.

Visitors will be sure to go away having learned something about food production and how food reaches their tables.

• Did you know that during a lifetime, the average person eats 35 tonnes of food (hopefully mostly British)?