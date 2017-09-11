Monday, 11 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Under-16s enter free

THE Henley Show is organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association and held at the Henley Showground in Hambleden, off Marlow Road, by kind permission of Mr and Mrs Urs Schwarzenbach.

Cars can be parked in the free public car park adjacent to the showground. Free buses are running from Boots in Henley and Platts in Marlow. Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

Gate entry free on the day (advance prices in brackets): Adult: £15 (£10); Concessions £10 (£7); Children aged under 16 enter free with a ticket holding adult/concession.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33