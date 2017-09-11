Under-16s enter free

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
THE Henley Show is organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association and held at the Henley Showground in Hambleden, off Marlow Road, by kind permission of Mr and Mrs Urs Schwarzenbach.
Cars can be parked in the free public car park adjacent to the showground. Free buses are running from Boots in Henley and Platts in Marlow. Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome.
Gate entry free on the day (advance prices in brackets): Adult: £15 (£10); Concessions £10 (£7); Children aged under 16 enter free with a ticket holding adult/concession.
11 September 2017
