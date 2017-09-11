Thank you for helping to promote farming

I WELCOME you all to the 126th Henley Show. The show, the sheepdog trial, and the ploughing match organised by the association would never take place without the large number of volunteers who serve on the main committee and also Simon Beddows and his agricultural committee.

On your behalf, I would like to thank them all for the massive amount of time and effort they put in. Quite simply, without these people none of these events would be possible.

At the same time I would also like to thank our professional staff Jo Taylor, our full time association and show manager, and John Williams, our show ground contractor. As I hope you are aware, the association is a charity, with a remit to “promote the growing and improvement of crops and livestock” in the Henley area.

When we have a successful financial year we are able to donate to various local causes. To that end, I thank all of you who attend the show, our members and sponsors, because without you we could never achieve our charitable aims.

Richard, Earl of Macclesfield took over as our president from Richard Ovey at the annual meeting in March. He and his wife Sandy entertained members to a splendid party at their home in June.

The sheepdog trial held here on the showground in July was a resounding success. Following the show our last event will be the ploughing match at Bishopsland Farm, Dunsden, on Sunday, October 1, where we hope to see many of you again.

The benefits of membership of the association are massive and very worthwhile, so anyone who is not a member and wishing to join should contact Jo Taylor on (01491) 413619 or email jo@thehenleyshow.co.uk