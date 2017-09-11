THE Kimblewick Hunt covers parts of Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and Hertfordshire.

It was formed in 2002 by the amalgamation of the Vale of Aylesbury with the Garth and South Berks hunts. It was renamed Kimblewick in 2010. The hunt’s kennels are at Kimblewick, near Aylesbury, where visitors are welcome. The hunt meets from September to April and offers a fox-culling service within the law.

Hunt staff wear the tawny yellow livery of the Old Berkeley, lady Masters wear black coats with yellow collars and gentlemen Masters wear red coats with yellow collars. They will parade in the main ring at 4.30pm.