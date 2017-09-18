Henley Show results 2017

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
LIVESTOCK
Cattle
Beef champion: Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine
Reserve beef champion: Sir Martyn Arbib
Dexter
Cow or heifer in milk: Miss J Lewis
Dexter cow or heifer in calf but not in milk: Mr N Huber and Miss R Hill
Bull: Mr N Huber and Miss R Hill
Heifer under 18 months:
1 Mr N Huber and Miss R Hill; 2 Mr N Huber and Miss R Hill
Dexter champion: Mr N Huber and Miss R Hill
Hereford
Best matching pair: Mrs L Jackson
Heifer born in 2016:
1 Mrs L Jackson;
2 Mrs S Cowle;
3 Mrs L Jackson
Heifer born in 2015:
1 Mrs L Jackson; 2 Mrs L Jackson
Cow or heifer born before January 1, 2015:
C & P Bidmead
Bull less than two years old on day of show: 1 C & P Bidmead; 2 Mrs P Noel & Mr R Snelling
Hereford champion: C & P Bidmead
Commercial Beef
Butcher’s steer: 1 Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine; 2 K Ludgate;
3 S Horner
Butcher’s heifer: 1 K Ludgate 2 Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine;
3 David Hicks
Commercial champion: Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine
Beef calf born in 2017:
1 C & P Bidmead; 2 Mr & Mrs M Spooner; 3 Miss J Lewis
Bull under two years: Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine
Cow: Miss J Lewis
3 Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine
Continental Champion: Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine
Pure bred native beef
Cow: Sir Martyn Arbib
Heifer which has not had a calf: 1 Mr & Mrs M Spooner; 2 P Empson
Bull under two years:
1 Sir Martyn Arbib; 2 P Empson
Native champion: Sir Martyn Arbib
Best pair of beef cattle:
1 Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine; 2 K Ludgate; 3 David Hicks
Young handlers, aged six to 12: 1 James Ludgate, 2 Archie Bowden; 3 Tomi Hutton
Young handlers, aged 13 to 18: 1 William Ludgate;
2 Georgia May Bodily;
3 Sophie Hutton
POULTRY
Best in show: S & C Fuller
Reserve best in
J Campbell
Best Old English game: M & N Blower
Best Old English game, 2016 bred: M & N Blower
Best large fowl: L Hine
Best waterfowl: P Hayes
Best soft feather bantam:
J Campbell
Best true bantam: S & C Fuller
Best New Hampshire red bantam: P Moreira
Best White Wyandotte:
A Brooker
Best eggs: K Elliott
Best junior entry: K Pinn
Bantam trio: A Dowden
Cayuga, male or female:
P Hayes
Indian Runner, male or female: 1 J Crosby;
2 K Winslow; 3 J Crosby
Any other variety, heavy, male or female: 1 P Hayes;
2 P Hayes; 3 J Crosby
Any variety waterfowl,
2017 bred: 1 J Wetherall;
2 J Wetherall
Call duck, male: 1 S & C Fuller; 2 J Crosby; 3 J Crosby
Call duck, female: 1 S & C Fuller; 2 J Wetherall
Large fowl, soft feather
Welsummer, male or female: A G Smith
Barnvelder, male or female: A Thompson
Sussex, male or female:
A Thompson
Any other variety, heavy, male or female: R Pinn
Any variety, large, 2016 bred: 1 R Pinn; 2 R Pinn; 3 L Britnell
Large fowl, hard feather
Oxford, male: 1 L Hine
Oxford, female: 1 P Moreira; 2 P Moreira
Large fowl rare breeds
Yokohama/Sumatra, male:
P Hayes
Rare breed bantams
Yokohama/Sumatra, female: A Brooker
Rare Breed Bantam, 2017 bred: P Allen
Bantams, hard feather
Old English Game, black red or dark red, male: M & N Blower
Old English Game, brown or red, male: A Dowden
Old English Game, any other colour, male: M & N Blower
Old English Game, black or blue, female: M & N Blower
Old English Game, any other colour: M & N Blower
Modern Game, male or female: 1 M & N Blower;
2 M & N Blower; 3 M & N Blower
Any variety Asian, male or female: 1 C & P Moreira;
2 A Dowden; 3 C & P Moreira
Bantam hard feather, 2017 bred, male or female: 1 M & N Blower; 2 M & N Blower; 3 S Petts
True bantams
Belgian D’Anvers black, male or female: N Hine
Pekin White, male or female: K Elliott
Pekin Black, male or female: 1 K Elliott; 2 K Barnes
Dutch Gold, male: L Hine
Dutch Gold, female: L Hine
Sebright AC, female:
1 S & C Fuller; 2 P Hayes
Japanese, male or female:
S Petts
Serama, female: J Campbell
True Bantam 2017 bred, male or female: 1 K Elliott;
2 L Hine; 3 K Elliott
Bantams, soft feather light
Poland, male or female:
1 S Petts; 2 H Edgell
Minorca, male or female:
A G Smith
Welsummer, male or female: A G Smith
Bantams, soft feather heavy
Australorp, male or female:
1
H Edgell; 2 H Edgell
Light Sussex, male or female: 1 K Barnes; 2 K Barnes
Any other colour Sussex, male or female: 1 H Edgell;
2 K Barnes; 3 S Petts
Frizzle: 1 J Campbell;
2 J Campbell; 3 J Campbell
Orloff, male or female:
1 K Pinn; 2 K Pinn; 3 J Nicholson
New Hampshire Red, male or female: 1 P Moreira;
2 P Moreira
White/ black Wyandotte, male or female: 1 A Brooker; 2nd – H Edgell
2 R Sear; 3 R Sear
Juvenile
Any variety soft feather bantam, male or female: 1 S & L Baker; 2 S & L Baker
Any variety true bantam, male or female: 1 S & L Baker; 2 S & L Baker; 3 S & L Baker
Eggs
Six large or bantam: 1 S Petts; 2 L Britnell; 3 P Hayes
Three dark brown, large:
1 K Elliott; 2 K Winslow
Three any other colour, large: 1 N Styles; 2 K Elliott;
3 D Ely
Two distinct colours, large:
1 K Winslow; 2 K Elliott;
3 N Styles
Single large egg: 1 C
2 N Styles; 3 K Elliott
Three any other colour,
Single bantam egg:
1 C
3 L Britnell
Three waterfowl:
1 P Hayes; 2 K Winslow
Single waterfowl: K Winslow
Large contents: 1 C
2 N Styles; 3 K Winslow
Bantam contents: 1
K Winslow; 2 C
3 S Fooks
Waterfowl contents:
1 K Winslow; 2 P Hayes
Decorated egg A, under 16: 1st K Pinn; 2 E Beasley;
3 K Beasley
Decorated egg B, under 16:
1 S & L Baker; 2 S & L Baker
Decorated egg, over 16:
1 S Beasley; 2nd J Nicholson
SHEEP FLEECE
Shetland: 1 and champion Sophie Roper; 2 Sophie Roper; 3 Sophie Roper;
4 Sophie Roper
Longwool: 1 Linda Scurr (Wensleydale); 2 Berks College of Agriculture (Teeswater); 3 Nigel Adams (Romney)
3 Graham Ryves-Webb (Southdown); 4 Berks College of Agriculture (Whitefaced Woodland)
Coloured: 1 Berks College of Agriculture (Castle Mille Mont); 2 Linda Scurr (Wensleydale); 3 David Scurr (Jacob/Poll Dorset)
DOGS
Pedigree section
Best in show and best non-sporting breed: Kirstie Betts (Ziva, boxer)
Reserve best in show and best sporting breed: Michelle Beukes (Hugo, Hungarian
Best puppy: Mary Anderson (Oscar, whippet)
Best veteran: Anne Monks (Diesel, Belgian shepherd)
Open: Ms L Heath (Shayla, Afghan)
Junior handler, age six to 11: Ms L Heath (Shayla, Afghan)
Junior handler, 12 to 18: Dring (Tilly)
Novelty section
Best in show and top dog: Richard Barraclough (Riley, golden retriever)
Reserve best in show and best rescue dog: Toby McCrindle (Loki,
Best puppy and cutest puppy: Emily Tooher (Mabel, springer spaniel)
Waggiest tail: Catherine Balchin (Zeb, cocker spaniel)
Best cross-breed: Patrick Mellors (Loki, Alsatian-collie cross)
Lovely lasses: Mia
Judge’s choice: Georgie Williams (Wally, Basset cross)
HEAVY HORSES
John Herridge Memorial Cup for Suffolk punches, geldings and mares: 1 Mr A Thompson (Gateridge Ivor); 2 Nicky Craig (Chalkhouse Blossom); 3 Mr A Thompson (Gateridge Earl); 4 Alistair Brewis (Ridgeway Alice);
5 Mrs J Watson (Auchenhamper Early Morning Surprise)
Freeth Tankard for
1 Hayley Golding (West Winds Pollyanna); 2 Alistair Brewis (Ridgeway Alice);
3 Mrs J Watson (Auchenhamper Early Morning Surprise);
4 Annette Varker (Gemma)
Morrish & Stafford Challenge Cup for best young handler: 1 Florence Nicholls (West Winds Pollyanna);
2 Lewis Sullivan (Gateridge Earl); 3 Emma Jackson (Ridgeway Alice)
Pamela King Shield for
1 George Pratt (Colony Viceroy II); 2 Mr A Thompson (Gateridge Earl); 3 Annette Varker (Gemma)
Ian Victor Smith Memorial Trophy for best trade or agricultural turnout in classes nine or 10: 1 Mr A Thompson (Gateridge Earl); 2 Claire Collier (Ridgeway Alice); 3 George Pratt (Colony Viceroy II)
Boris Johnson Challenge Cup for
Barbara Hamilton Challenge Rose Bowl for champion heavy horse: Mr M Messer (West Winds Pollyanna)
Syrett Challenge Trophy for best horse in classes one to three: Mr M Messer (West Winds Pollyanna)
Gelding, three years or older: 1 Mr A Thompson (Gateridge Ivor); 2 Mr A Thompson (Gateridge Earl)
Ridden class: 1 Florence Nicholls (West Winds Poppy);
2 Annette Varker (Gemma);
3 Mrs J Watson (Auchenhamper Early Morning Surprise)
Foals born after January
1, 2016: Florence Nicholls (West Winds Solomon)
Mare or gelding between one and two years old after January 1, 2016: 1 James Hick (Ballinger George Tom);
2 Martine Stiles (Aird Ella);
3 Nicky Craig (Chalkhouse Blossom); 4 Annette Varker (
CLASSIC CARS
1890 to 1930: 1 Geoff Wright (Austin Seven); 2 Delphine Gray-Fisk (Sunbeam)
1931 to 1945: 1 Ed Braclik (Lagonda); 2 Jack Attias (Dennis); 3 Ian Fraser (Sunbeam)
1946 to 1960: 1 Robert Smith (Land-Rover); 2 John
Tomlin (Bentley); 3 Steve Hallam (Austin Cambridge)
1961-1980: 1 Alec Hafele (Ford Capri); 2 Kevin Martin (Ford Zodiac); 3 Mr J Barrett (MG)
David Westcott Cup: Ed Braclik (Lagonda)
Jamie Corrie Cup: Ian Fraser (Sunbeam)
VINTAGE TRACTORS
Ferguson tractors, best presented: 1 H Anderson (TEL20 Vineyard); 2 T Horler (MF135 & plough); 3 D Hughes (Ted 20 & plough)
Best presented tractor,
Tractor with implements:
1 R Best (Ferguson TEA20 with loader & winch);
2 P Dyer (Fordson N with original
Ford or Fordson tractor, best presented: 1 S Parnell (Ford 3000); 2 R Handy (Fordson Dexta & plough); 3 C Foulds (Ford County)
PRODUCE
Top tray: 1 J McCartney;
2 G Talbot; 3 M Hedges
Onions, class 2: 1 M Hedges;
2 G Talbot; 3 J McCartney
Onions, class 3: 1 J McCartney; 2 R Wood; 3 M Hedges
Onions, class 5: 1 J McCartney; 2 M Hedges; 3 R Wood
Shallots: 1 DS Lloyd;
2 R Wood
Leeks: 1 G Talbot;
2 P McIntyre; 3 S McIntyre
Runner beans: 1 J McCartney; 2 R Wood; 3 G Talbot
Carrots, class 8: 1 M Hedges;
2 P McIntyre; 3 R Wood
Carrots, class 9: 1 G Talbot; 2nd D Bruce
Beetroot: 1 S McIntyre;
2 P McIntyre; 3 J Davies
Potatoes, white: 1 J McCartney; 2 G Talbot; 3 P Woolsey
Potatoes, other: 1 J McIntyre;
2 G Talbot; 3 DS Lloyd
Courgettes: 1 V Wooldridge;
2 M Hedges; 3 S Fooks
Marrows, pair: 1 M Hedges;
2 D Bruce; 3 N Hine
Marrows: 1 R Wood;
2 M Hedges; 3 S Fooks
Pumpkin: 1 V Wooldridge;
2 I Lloyd; 3 R Hepburn-Scott
Runner bean: 1 Gary Heeks
Trio of tomatoes: 1 J McCartney; 2 G Talbot; 3 G Capron
Tomatoes, class 19:
1 J McCartney; 2 S Fooks;
3 G Capron
Tomatoes, class 20:
1 G Capron; 2 H Woolard;
3 M Hedges
Truss of tomatoes:
1 J McCartney; 2 H Woolard;
3 M Bowden
Any other vegetable:
1 J McCartney; 2 M Hedges; 3 G Talbot
Fresh herbs: 1 V Wooldridge;
2 G Capron; 3 J France
Herb planter: 1 J Pearson;
2 C Gardiner; 3 J Davies
Dessert apples: 1 G Talbot;
2 M Hedges; 3 V Dingle
Cooking apples: 1 S Fooks;
2 S Baker: 3 P Woolsey
Pears: 1 D S Lloyd:
2 D Ely; 3 P Woolsey
Raspberries: 1 G Capron;
2 P Woolsey
Stoned fruit: 1 G Talbot;
2 P Woolsey
Grapes: 1 P McIntyre;
2 P Woolsey
Any other fruit: 1 G Talbot;
2 P Woolsey
Garden flowers: 1 G Capron; 2 D Ely; 3 M Anderson
Specimen rose: 1 M Anderson; 2 P Woolsey
Mixed roses, class 34:
1 M Anderson;
2 V Wooldridge; 3 P Woolsey
Mixed roses, class 36:
1 G Talbot; 2 M Anderson;
3 P Woolsey
Floribunda roses:
1 M Anderson; 2 P Woolsey
Three hybrid tea roses:
1 M Anderson; 2 G Talbot;
3 P Woolsey
Specimen rose: 1 G Talbot;
2 M Anderson; 3 J Newman
Scented rose: 1 G Talbot;
2 P Woolsey
Dahlias: 1 G Talbot;
2 D Smith; 3 M Hedges
Giant dahlia: 1 M Hedges;
2 D Smith
Medium decorative dahlias:
1 R Wood; 2 G Talbot;
3 D Smith
Mixed cactus dahlias:
1 R Wood; 2 M Hedges
Small decorative dahlia:
1 M Hedges; 2 D S Lloyd;
3 D Smith
Small cactus dahlia:
1 G Talbot; 2 R Wood;
3 D Smith
Small ball dahlia: 1 D Smith;
2 R Wood; 3 G Talbot
Pompom dahlia: 1 G Talbot;
2 M Hedges; 3 D S Lloyd
Spray chrysanthemum:
1 G Talbot; 2 D S Lloyd;
3 G Capron
Chrysanthemums: 1 G Talbot; 2 J Pearson; 3 G Talbot
Top vase: 1 R Wood;
2 J Pearson; 3 G Talbot
Table decoration: 1 T Moss
Unusual container of flowers: 1 C Shelley; 2 S Hedges;
3 V Wooldridge
Harvest festival flowers: 1 Not awarded; 2 T Moss; 3 C Shelley
Large pumpkin: 1 T Saint
Longest marrow: 1 B Carter; 2 T Saint; 3 M Hedges
Heaviest marrow: 1 B Carter; 2 D Bruce; 3 T Saint
Heaviest cabbage: 1 T Saint;
2 G Heeks
Heaviest tomato: 1 D Bruce;
2 V Wooldridge; 3 M Hedges
Heaviest onion: 1 M Hedges; 2 J McCartney; 3 G Heeks
Heaviest beetroot:
1 G Heeks; 2 T Saint
Patio pot: 1 J Pearson
Pickled onions: 1 D S Lloyd;
2 U Dawes
Piccalilli: 1 D Bruce
Marmalade: 1 D Bruce;
2 C Dix; 3 S Beazley
Lemon curd: 1 K Floyd;
2 T E Elston; 3 T Day
Raspberry jam: 1 S Biddle;
2 J Pearson; 3 U Dawes
Apricot jam: 1 K Lowe;
2 S Beazley; 3 T Day
Jar of jelly: 1 S Beazley;
2 K Floyd; 3 D Bruce
Victoria sandwich: 1 J Newman; 2 H Elston; 3 E Elston
Cherry and almond cake:
1 Not awarded; 2 J Newman; 3 T Day
Ginger cake: 1 J Hepburn-Scott; 2 K Lowe; 3 T Day
Lemon tart: 1 Not awarded;
2 R Dix; 3 T Day
Chocolate cake: 1 D Ely;
2 U Dawes; 3 I Birkett
Cook of the year, woman:
1 A Szlandowska
Cook of the year, man:
1 R Dix
Painting: 1 C Gardiner
Landscape: 2 C Gardiner;
3 L Birkett
Black and white drawing:
1 R Beazley; 2 V Lunnon;
3 V Lunnon
Animal portrait:
1 C Gardiner; 2 V Lunnon;
3 V Lunnon
Photo frame: 1 C Gardiner
Felt: 1 J Galvin
Cushion: 1 J France;
2 L Bowden; 3 J Galvin
Novelty cushion: 1 J Galvin;
2 D Guile
Battersea blanket:
1 J Richardson
Crochet baby quilt:
1 K Collins
Chunky scarf: 1 C Gardiner;
2 S Saint
Food photo: 1 A Szladowska; 2 J Dennis; 3 J Dennis
Reflection photo: 1 S Galvin; 2 I Boitoult; 3 S Galvin
Sunset or sunrise photo: 1. T France; 2 R Batchelor-Smith; 3 S Galvin
Silhouette: 1. S Galvin; 2 S Galvin; 3 R Batchelor-Smith
Mountains photo: 1 A Hawes; 2 S Baker; 3 S Galvin
Tree photo: 1 J Dennis; 2 S Galvin; 3 S Galvin
Photo theme “seen better days”: 1 A Hawes; 2 S Galvin; 3 S Galvin
Paper plate mask:
1 R Thompson; 2 M Lowe; 3 B Ryan-Guess
Colouring competition:
1 S Fooks; 2 J Beazley; 3 J Lloyd
Recycled materials artwork:
1 J Beazley; 2 B Ryan-Guess; 3 E Silva-Tully
Decorated
1 R Beazley; 2 A Lowe;
3 C Allen
Recycled instrument:
1 E Beazley; 2 L Allen;
3 T Silva-Tully
Photo, any subject:
1 E Beazley; 2 K Beazley;
3 N Lowe
Something made from jeans: 1 D Stillborn
“Let’s see it”: 1 H Drink;
2 E Beazley; 3 D Ely
Photo: 1 D Ely; 2 J Hepburn-Scott; 3 D Stillborn
Wowed judges: 1 E Trotman; 2 A Simmons; 3 Holt Higgs
Painting: 1 J Bowman;
2 M Patel; 3 S Painter
Milk carton: 1 T Towner;
2 K Peel; 3 A Green
Caple Young Rose Bowl:
1 Bromsden Farm; 2 Sonning Common WI; 3 Fabric Fields
Scarecrow: 1 J Davies
CUPS
Adam Young Cup: J McCartney
Cottage Upholstery Cup:
J McCartney
Tom Ownsworth Cup:
J McCartney
Get Furnished Cup:
J McCartney
Greys Hill Cup: G Talbot
Valentine Cup: G Capron
B Carter
Heaviest Marrow Cup:
B Carter
Charles Parker Cup:
M Anderson
Dahlia Cup: G Talbot
Maria Marsh Cup: R Wood
Hailey Compton Cup:
G Talbot
Eva Holloway Cup: D Bruce
Fabric Fields Shield:
G Capron
Dolby Challenge Cup:
T Moss
Chloe Memorial Cup: R Dix
Fabric Fields Cook of the Year: A Szladowska
Hayley Guile Memorial Cup: C Gardiner
Sabrina Cup: S Galvin
Sophie Spratley U7s Shield: Sylvie Fooks
Bella Spratley 8 to 12 Shield: Kate Beazley
Ancient Order of Forresters: D Ely
HORSE
(with owner followed by rider where applicable)
Accumulator with joker:
1 Content (Patricia Brown, John Crippen); 2 Gigolo (Dale Burnham); 3 Kimba Classic (Phillip Miller, S St John)
Henley Show area trial:
1 Harlequin Dunraven (Darren Hegarty, Keith Doyle);
2 Whisper in the Wind (Euro
Light trade turnout: 1 Trixie’s Charlie (J-H White)
1 Liberation 11 (Nat Hudson); 2 Priory Juniper (Holly Woodford); Waiting Game (Alice Oliver)
Senior discovery (first round): 1 Celtic Dream (Abbe Burchmore-Eames);
2 Ziamara (Anna Young, Mayan Northway-Young)
Senior discovery (open):
1 Hamilton Loma (Andy Austin); 2 Chica (Ghalia Almousa)
Connolly’s Redmills senior newcomers (first round):
1 Galiant IV (Patricia Brown, John Crippen); 2 Cartoon Time (Sarah Hayward)
1.15m open: 1 Zahiro Uit
T Velo (Lex Ruddiman, Tila Winstone); 2 Eleonora (Abbe Burchmore-Eames); 3 Esprit V/D Donkhoeve (Holly Howsam)
Grade C and Horse & Hound Foxhunter (first round): 1 Leamore
1.30m open: 1 Casanova (Carly Day, Tim Page);
2 Casti Aneira (Abbe Burchmore-Eames); 3 Doonavelrash Victor (Brian O’Malley, Tim Page)
Equifest mountain and moorland in hand, small breeds:
1 Pinelodge Pickpocket (Rachel Ellis, Simon Ellis);
2 Briars Ash (Sarah Ward);
3 Gunmoor Winnie (
Equifest mountain and moorland in hand, large breeds:
1
Equifest mountain and moorland
1 Colne Torpedo (Matthew Robson,
Equifest mountain and moorland
1 Dun N Dusted (Lucy Lacey); 2 Kallistalodge Comet (Katie Bettison);
3 Peronne Drama (Sarah Luck, Peyton Sims)
Henley Show mountain and moorland champion: Hardendale Blossom (Lisa Bennett)
Henley Show mountain and moorland reserve: Dun N Dusted (Lucy Lacey)
Equifest mountain and moorland lead rein: 1 Briars Ash (Sarah Ward, Jessica Ward); 2 Lovins Sweet Rose (Jo Long, Amelia Lewington);
3 Colne Torpedo (Matthew Robson, Bojana Mileusnic-Robson)
Equifest show pony lead rein: 1 Rourkehill Destiny (Caroline Bowers, Tabitha Brake); 2 Lily (Amanda Sharkey, Harper Sharkey); 3 Doylan Royal Design (Anita Smith, Derri Smith)
Lead rein championships: Briars Ash (Sarah Ward, Jessica Ward)
Equifest mountain and moorland, first ridden: 1 Blacknest Prince Hal (Helen Cannings, Sophie Stiles); 2 Gangsdown Brodie (S Proctor, Annabelle Proctor); 3 Talgarth Tinwen (Erika Alexander, Freya Osbourne)
Equifest show pony, first ridden: Crookbank Snapdragon (F Radford Jones, Isobel Radford Jones)
First ridden championships: Blacknest Prince Hal (Helen Cannings, Sophie Stiles)
In hand rare and foreign breeds: 1 Lacayo XV, Spanish purebred (Sarah Statham);
2 Spellbound Wishmaster, Arab (Anita Smith)
Open youngstock: 1 Polsue Manor Miss Moppet (Caroline Pluck)
Equifest/CHAPS in-hand coloured: 1 Stanray the Jackpot (Lisa Barsoum); 2 Boxmoor Tory (Frances Hunt); 3 American Pie (Kelly Marks, Nellie Dabliz)
Open veteran in-hand, diamond (over 25 years): Mighty Samson (Ann Croft, Karen Smyth)
Open veteran in-hand, 21 to 25 years: 1 American Pie (Kelly Marks)
Open veteran in-hand, 15 to 20 years: 1 Blacknest Prince Hal (Helen Canning, Sophie Stiles); 2 Shilstone Rocks Freedom (Rachel Bakshi);
3 Roly Poly Ronan (Lucy Rowton-Lee)
Ridden rare and foreign breeds: 1 Spellbound Wishmaster, Arab (Anita Smith); 2 Jelle T, Friesian (Marcia Wakeman, Michaela Green); 3 Lacayo XV, Spanish purebred (Sarah Statham)
Henley Show foreign and rare breed champion: Jelle T, Friesian (Marcia Wakeman, Michaela Green)
Henley Show foreign and rare breed reserve: Spellbound Wishmaster, Arab (Anita Smith)
Equifest/CHAPS ridden coloured: 1 Stanray the Jackpot (Laura Barsoum); 2 Sugar IV (Sarah Rook, Beccy Belcher)
Open veteran
Open veteran
Open veteran
Henley Show veteran champion: Shilstone Rocks Freedom (Rachel Bakshi, Maya Bakshi)
Henley Show veteran reserve: Dino (Kelly Harris)
Tidgy
1 Tarquin (Genevieve Hele); 2 Panka (Suzi Swete, Erin Hughes-Williams); 3 Rock On Tommy (Hannah Fletcher, Freddie Fletcher)
Teeny weeny jumping:
1
Style and performance 2’6:
1 Taffechan Bailey (Sasha Dabliz, Dora Dabliz);
2 Eddie (Jo Mangiacapra, Hannah Parfitt); 3 Leo The Lion (Posy Jenssen, Maisie Jennsen)
Style and performance 2’9:
1 Glacial Advance (Brigitte Smith, Daniel Smith); 2 Tatty (Anne Bergin, Jade Gibbon); 3
Style and performance 3’0:
1
Working hunter ponies:
1 Glacial Advance (Brigitte Smith, Daniel Smith);
2 Mawgan Zella (J Mangiacapra, Alicia Mangiacapra); 3 Peronne Drama (Sarah Luck, Peyton Sims)
Open working hunter:
1 Chabli d’Or (Carole Renison, Holly Howsam);
2 Oliver Twist (Polly Jackson)
Open ridden hunter:
1 Maesfen Manor (Roger Edmunds)
Henley Show hunter champion: Chabli d’Or (Carole Renison, Holly Howsam)
Henley Show hunter reserve: Oliver Twist (Polly Jackson)
SHEEP
Ram: 1 Marie Louise French; 2 George Anstie; 3 Marie Louise French
Ram lambs: 1 George Anstie; 2 James Wetherall; 3 Bridget Fraser
Ewe: 1 Marie Louise French; 2 Marie Louise French;
3 James Wetherall
Ewe lambs: 1 Bridget Fraser; 2 Graham Ryves-Webb;
3 Bridget Fraser
Group of three: 1 Marie Louise French; 2 George Anstie; 3 Alison Pink
Wool on the hoof: 1 James Wetherall; 2 Marie Louise French; 3 George Anstie
Young handler: 1 Kai Harris; 2 Christobel Irvine; 3
Commercial ram: 1 and 2
D Hicks; 3 G R Fountaine
Champion sheep: Marie Louise French
Reserve champion: Bridget Fraser
18 September 2017
